My country is not the one you are making now,

it is not nurtured with fear and distrust.

It is not your fancy of a reverberating–

war cry in the horizons, my anthem!

My country was peace, even when I was hungry,

and I could sleep under the pillars of your metro,

and I was not afraid of an eviction,

and thrown out from my tired dreams–

of a better future, like a kid deceived by its mother.

There were borders of blood stains

and barbed wires which tasted human flesh.

But there were hopes of trees growing each side

and roots crossing underground,

until you came like a magician!

You claim to make development

by shooting rockets to the moon

and making bullet trains

for those who have no time to live.

But not for me for sure,

for whom there is an ocean of unlived life,

like piles of rotten food waste from a star hotel

of never ending celebrations in front of my slum.

My country is not the one you are making now!

It is not the imagination of maggots

fermenting in your decayed brains;

though dead, still living

in my ignorance, your building blocks!