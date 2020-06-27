Twist in Vaariyamkunnan as scriptwriter backs off

The controversy that erupted after the announcement of as many as four films earlier this week based on the life of one man: Vaariyamkunnam Kunhahammed Haji who was at the forefront of Malabar Rebellion/ Mappila Riots in 1921, witnessed an unexpected turn today when one of the two scriptwriters, Ramees Mohamed, announced his withdrawal from the project in light of the allegations against him.

The director of the big-budget film Vaariyamkunnan, Aashiq Abu, announced on Facebook that Ramees Mohamed who has been doing research on the film for a long time now would not be part of the film anymore.

“I am fully against the political views of Ramees. It seems he will also disagree with my political views. Discussions with another director about doing this film had started years ago and right from beginning Ramees was with the project. I came to know him as someone doing research on this film three or four months ago. There have been allegations against him after the film was announced and I had sought clarifications over those allegations. On certain matters, he has acknowledged his mistakes and apologized in public. As the allegations have cast a shadow on his intentions, he will explain it to the public. He is bound to convince society and the team about his sincerity. Until then, he will stay away from the position of scriptwriter of this film,” Abu said in his post.

The rightwing leaders including that of the RSS, the BJP, and the Hindu Aikya Vedi had unleashed social media campaigns against Mohamed by citing his activities on social media in which they alleged that he had made derogatory statements against a woman who was harassed and, he had been an ISIS and Taliban sympathizer.

Mohamed in an FB post acknowledged that he had committed a few mistakes and had issued an apology for it. “The rest of the allegations against me have been taken out of context to malign me. Even though it is a matter that affects me alone, now it has affected those who are associated with the film as well. So, I have to prove my innocence and until then I will keep away from works related to this film,” Mohamed said.

Rameez Mohamed’s FB post on June 23 said: “Back then, I was immature and was not politically correct. I later understood that a post of mine was anti-women and I have deleted it. It was a big mistake on my part and I have apologized for it.”

In an interview with a television channel Media One, Mohamed said that he is aware Vaariyamkunnuth is the real enemy and certain people were making efforts to ensure this film is not made. He made the decision to stay away from the film temporarily and he is confident of proving his innocence he told Media One. On the controversy that he supported the Taliban he said that he is a person who enjoyed films and that itself proves he is not a supporter of the Taliban.

Along with Prithviraj-starrer Vaariyamkunnan to be directed by Aashiq Abu which is expected to be a big-budget film of around Rs 70 crores, filmmaker and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammed has announced another film named Shaheed Vaariyamkunnan on the same topic. Ibrahim Vengara has announced that he will be making yet another film based on life of Kunhahammed Haji named The Great Vaariyamkunnan. The BJP state committee member and filmmaker Ali Akbar is also planning a film to be released next year in which he would be taking a critical view of Mappila riots in 1921, which is seen by the rightwing as an orchestrated attack on the Hindus in Malabar. All these movies are expected to be released next year on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar Rebellion/ Mappila riots in 1921.

Meanwhile, Akbar Ali has already started a fund-raising campaign on social media, and director Major Ravi has extended his support to him in making the film which will have a different take on Kunhahammed Haji and 1921 uprising.

Leftist politicians and historians have rallied behind Abu, Kunju Muhammed, and Ibrahim Vengara pointing out that several historians had recorded Vaariyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji as a freedom fighter who fought against the British. According to them, Kunhahammed Haji was a warrior who set up a kingdom of his own in Malabar and severely punished anyone who attacked and looted Hindu homes during the riots.

However, the BJP state spokesperson Sandeep G Varrier said that he along with his party members had pointed out that the team behind the film Vaariyamkunnan had mala fide intentions.

“There are several independent sources in history who have said that the uprising which started as an independence struggle soon became a concerted attempt against both upper class and lower class Hindus to create an Islamic state which Vaariyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji tried to establish. Hence, neither Kunhahammed Haji nor the riots can be glorified. A well-known actor has been misled to don the leading role of such a film. It is inconsequential that a scriptwriter of the film has withdrawn,” Varrier said.