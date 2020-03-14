“I will survive” an anthem for Covid-19

“Did you think I’d lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live…”

The yesteryear song, I will survive, by Gloria Gaynor is the perfect anthem to battle the Covid-19. The song, which was first released in 1978, dwells on drawing inner personal strength to overcome a devastating relationship breakup. Cut to 2020, with Gaynor releasing a Tiktok video on twitter of her washing her hands the lyrics resonate with the WHO advisory that emphasises the necessity to wash one’s hands thoroughly with soap and water to keep safe and survive the pandemic. The disease has already seen a death toll of 5000 persons worldwide and thousands quarantined.

Gaynor tweeted that you just need 20 seconds of washing hands frequently, which is crucial to killing the virus and ensuring one survives. Her #washyourhands #Iwillsurvive challenge has her fans posting videos of them doing the same.