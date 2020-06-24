The most treacherous police aid post in Kerala

The police aid post in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border deep inside the forest on the Nadukani Ghat road, connecting Malappuram district in Kerala with Gudalur district Tamil Nadu, is considered as one of the most dangerous Covid-19 duties carried out by the Kerala Police. The police team deployed here have to face two ‘invisible’ enemies, one in the form of a virus and other a deadly insurgent group—the Maoist.

The aid post is situated deep inside the dense forest of the Western Ghats is housed in a temporary tent. There are four armed men from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (KATS) to guard the police personnel on duty as per the Covid-19 protocol. The force has arranged temporary sandbags and metal containers to guard the aid-post from both sides of the interstate highway. It would be the only mission under the state-run Covid-19 prevention programme with the protection of Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles.

The major duty here for the police personnel is to collect the data of goods vehicles plying in the route. They note down the address, phone number, and the destination of each driver. The private vehicles are not permitted on this route and the state has not yet permitted the Keralites working in other states to enter through the Nadukani Ghat. An average of 350 vehicles will pass through the route up and down every day, most of them are in the night. The home department has arranged the aid post deep inside the forest to avoid any kind of trespasses through the dangerous routes inside the forest.

“If we arrange the aid post at the beginning of the Ghat road outside the forest, the public has many options to enter Kerala through illegal forest routes. So, we do not have any other option other than arranging the aid post with minimal facility inside the forest. We have temporary arrangements for wireless facility and electricity within the tent”, said a police officer on duty seeking anonymity.

The place is also known for elephant crossing and landslide. The area witnessed several landslides during the last flood and recently was witness to one. The heavy rain in the region has posed the risk of landslides also. The monkeys roaming fearlessly in the region is another headache for the police team deployed here. They have to guard their kitchen utensils, their belongings, etc from them even as they do their onerous duty. Monkey Fever, another deadly disease, is another health hazard the personnel face on duty apart from the possible Covid-19 carriers coming from Tamilnadu and Maharashtra.

However, the health department has given a vaccination to prevent the disease. But the risk of Covid-19 is still there. The report of Covid-19 to two police personnel on duty at the Wayanad-Tamilnadu border created fear among the family members of the police team here. However, they have taken precautions and they have separated the area and keeping the drivers at a distance while collecting the data.

KATS also conducts joint combing operations with the Tamil Nadu police to curb the Maoist activities in the region. The sighting of Maoists was reported from Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram and Palakkad districts during the lockdown period. Though they have declared a ceasefire in Telangana, the Kerala police have not taken it into account here.

“The Maoists have collected food supplements from the Ambayathodu colony in Kannur district. They are also propagating their ideas among the tribes during the lockdown period. The intel inputs also point out retaliation from their side for the deaths of their members in Malappuram and Palakkad,” said police personnel in the anti-Maoist operation.

The senior officials in the Anti-Naxal squad also confirm, in anonymity, the active spotting of Maoist members in the Kerala Forest. The KATS was forced to continue its cumbersome combing duty inside the dense forest even during the Covid times.

The police here work on a 12-hour shift. Heavy rain and cold weather in the night troubles the personnel in duty here. The government has moved the health workers to a comfortable place in the starting area of the Ghat road as it was difficult for them to do their duty in a challenging situation.

The community kitchen in the nearby panchayat is providing food for the police personnel here. They supply all the meals but the police prepare evening tea and snacks themselves in the gas stove arranged locally.

However, there are some exhilarating moments too on the perilous duty. The state bird, the Great Hornbill, is having a nest close to the tent and the police can sight the bird on during the day time. Though the monkeys are mostly a nuisance for duty, they are also creating moments of entertainment for the police officials.