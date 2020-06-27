KT Jaleel says no records other than pro-British accounts state Malabar Uprising is communal

The Malabar rebellion of 1921 which was interpreted by historians through diverse perspectives has once again stirred the public attention owing to the controversies erupted following the announcements of four films thereby presenting Variamkunnath Kunjahmed Haji, a historical figure involved in the uprising as the protagonist. Haji, who was shot dead by the British police, will be portrayed by three of the films as a freedom fighter— even as one seeks to explore the truth behind his role in the uprising while the right-wing Sangh Parivar organizations will have him as a communalist who unleashed violence against Hindu community members. While noted historian Dr. Rajan Gurukkal dismisses the controversy as an unwanted one originated with an evil intention by the right-wing elements, a number of academics explained the diverse facets of the historic event which is contentious.

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who authored a book Malabar Kalapam Oru Punar Vayana on the basis of his thesis presented for the purpose of his doctorate at Kerala University in 2005, says those who raise communal issues regarding the rebellion are misleading society. He said that not only the Muslims but a number of Hindus also participated in the rebellion. “If it is a communal riot then why did those participate in the struggle be considered as freedom fighters,” he asked.

Hindus were jailed for Mappilla rebellion

Jaleel said that none of the books on the uprising written at that time maintains that it was a communal revolt. MP Narayana Menon (aka Mappilla Menon) and Bramadathan Nampoothiripadu who were Congress activists and Hindu community members were jailed for this. Will they participate if it was a communal riot against the Hindus by the Muslims. Jaleel said that the struggle was led by the Congress leaders of the time Variamkunnath Kunjahmed Haji, Ali Musliyar, and a number of others against the British government and the feudal landlords who amassed the majority of the Malabar lands. Dr. Jaleel said that Vaidyaratnam PS Varrier of the Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala donated 500 rupees to the rioters. This was mentioned in the article by PV Rama Varier titled Ente Gurunadan at the Vaidyaratnam Janma Sathabdi souvenir published by the Arya Vaidya Sala in 1969. He said that big Muslim families were attacked by the rioters along with the big landholding Hindu families.

K Gopalan Kutty, a former Professor, and Head of the Department of History at Calicut University, who studied the national movements in Malabar points out that the Malabar uprising which goes back to the 1820s when the East India Company brought about new laws and legislations. He said that the British were not familiar with the customs of the period and their insensitive implementations of the laws disturbed the agrarian conditions and relations. “The taxes kept on piling with the British administration began imposing additional taxes over the common man and they keep on increasing the land taxes. Additionally, they imposed timber tax and salt tax which burdened the poor labourers and the common man while the landlords escape from the brunt of these taxations,” he said.

The frustrations got aggravated through the early twentieth century, the Indian National Congress started the agitations with the Manjeri Conference and the Ottapalam Conference of the Congress in 1920 and 1921, the Khilafat agitations, the non-cooperation movement all led to the simmering frustrations which saw a sudden eruption in the form of the Malabar uprising of 1921. “The ideological back up for the Muslims were given by Muslim clergies such as Sheikh Mohammed Hamadani Thangal and Makthi Thangal. He said that there were instances of forced conversions at certain pockets and small scale destructions of temples. However, the conversions were not motivated by religion but for increasing the numerical strength. No one except the earlier Malabar Collector, William Logan, who had perceived the uprising and recommended to the British that the agrarian issue should be settled. However, that went unheard.

The impact of the uprising was extensive as it was prevalent at the Eranadu, Valluvanadu, Ponnani, and Kozhikode Taluks and it was not a localised uprising, points out Dr. Gopalan Kutty. Participation of a lot of Muslims was a hallmark, however, it was also marked by the participation of a number of Hindus. He said that MP Narayana Menon, a Congress activist, was arrested by the British was jailed for 13 years under the Mappila Act.

No history of communal riots in Malappuram

Jaleel said that the struggle was against the British and the landlords belonging to the Hindu and Muslim communities who were supporting the British. A police inspector named Chekutty was killed by the rioters. He said that Chekutty, a Muslim was killed for supporting the British. If the riots were targeted against the Hindus exclusively why would a Muslim be murdered? If it was a communal riot the unhealed traces of it will remain afresh. He asks if Malappuram had any history of other communal riots. The story that many Hindus of Malappuram district were killed and dumped in a well at Thuvoor in the district is false. No descendants of those Hindus were found by him during his research, he said.

How the rebellion was crushed by the British

The uprising which began in 1921 August went on for the next six months. P Sivadasan, currently a Professor at the Calicut University History department and who studied the subject and wrote a book on Wagon Tragedy, said that the British constituted the Malabar Special Police (MSP) with the intention to crush the uprising. It was constituted by recruiting the upper-caste Hindus. (Only the EMS government of 1957 recruited Muslims when it came into power). For reining in the rioters, the Bangalore regiment (Dorset Regiment) was brought by the British from Bangalore. The rioters attacked the landlords of the Hindu, as well as the Muslim community as the majority of the lands, were possessed by them. Those landlords who appeased the British were given the title of Rao Bahadur for Hindus and Khan Bahadur for Muslims.

Dr. Sivadas said that abject poverty was one of the factors of the rebellion. So as to confront the injustice they depended on the anti- British inclinations provoked by the Khilafat movement. Dr. Sivadas said that the British burned the documents after murdering Kunjahmed Haji and later genocide model attacks were unleashed against the Muslims. The British also created a documentary named Malabar Rebellion and that was displayed all over the world so as to communalize and to proclaim to the world that they have put an end to the Muslim menace. Anti-social elements used the time of the rebellion and Hindu regions were plundered by wearing Muslim dress and Muslim regions by the Muslim dress. This was studied in detail in the book Kozhikode Jilllayude Grama Charithram (The village history of Kozhikode) authored by Gangadharan Pulikudy.

Noted historian, Dr. KN Ganesh, said that the uprising was part of a long series of struggles against the British undertaken by the Eranadu Mappilas. He said that the revolt was provoked by more than one factor and includes caste elements and agrarian issues. He termed it as the most organized rebellions that emerged as part of the national movement. The British suppression of the Southern Malabar comprising of processions, banning of Malappuram knife, and strong surveillance of the movements of the public created an antipathy against the British. He said that the Juma Masjid orations of the period by the Muslim clergy used to mention about the need for a movement against the British pointing towards a deep-seated protest. At certain places, the rioters were against the Hindus and their tharavads. However, they protected the Parapanangady Kovilakam and the Elamkulath mana of EMS Namboothiripad.

Cover Image – Mappila (Moplah rebels) captured after a battle with British colonial troops, during 1921-22 Mappila Uprising. Source – Wikimedia Commons